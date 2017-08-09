How Close Is Devin Nunes To Obstructing Justice? Sometimes The Fish Rots From The Tail Up.

So there’s this very strange story about a couple of House Intelligence committee staff members going to London and trying to reach out to British spy Christopher Steele. The strangeness comes from the fact that few if anyone else on the committee knew about it.

Two congressional staffers traveled to London last month — reportedly at the direction of a longtime aide to Nunes — to question former British spy Christopher Steele about a memo he wrote about Trump campaign ties to Russia…

Democratic lawmakers were angry they hadn’t been consulted about the two staffers’ London trip, while Republicans have accused their colleagues of maintaining back-channel contacts with Steele about the explosive, 35-page dossier.