The Price of an Evangelical Christian Soul

They say that every man has his price; present him with an attractive enough offer and he will part with even that which he treasures most.All convictions become negotiable, every virtue is eventually up for sale.

Donald Trump brought Evangelicals to a high mountain overlooking America and told them it could all be theirs—and all it would cost them is their souls. In the dizzying storm of a Presidential campaign and all that was laid out before them, this seemed like a bargain.