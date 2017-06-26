Trump's business partner, supporter, and 'adviser' gets contract to rebuild the FBI headquarters

he stench of corruption and conflicts of interest permeate everything Trump and his Republican administration does these days. The newest story is the rumor that Vornado Realty Trust is in the top position to get a government contract to rebuild the FBI’s new headquarters. Vornado’s chairman Steven Roth happens to be a Trump supporter who the President chose to “serve on his advisory council on infrastructure.”

But Roth is more than just Trump's adviser. Over the years, his company has served as Trump's business partner.

In the 1980s, the two were co-owners of the famed New York retailer Alexander's, which later went bankrupt. Today, Vornado, which did not return a request for comment for this story, is part owner with Trump in two major office buildings, in San Francisco and New York.