Trump asks FBI to investigate Obama over the Russian election scandal. Twitter roasted him

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Obama Administration official said they "choked" when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn't want

 

So basically, Trump said that Obama should be investigated instead of him because his administration uncovered Putin’s plot to help get Trump to the White House.

 

This is how Twitter reacted to his statement:

 

val broeksmit  @BikiniRobotArmy

@realDonaldTrump I can't tell if this Trump tweet is based in propaganda or stupidity

val broeksmit @BikiniRobotArmy

@realDonaldTrump Donald was informed of the Russian attack during his campaign and did nothing but ride the wave into the White House.y

 

Donald J. Trump  @realDonaldTrump

Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them, not T!

