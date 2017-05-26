Der Spiegel: "It's Time to Get Rid of Donald Trump" [Updated]

The perspective from Europe sees America as an unstable, unreliable partner. They need to be thinking about going it alone. Trump on one side, Putin on the other. Trump made no firm commitment to NATO today. The Europeans need to figure out their path — without any leadership from America. That’s what the editorial sees.

“Crises, including those in Syria and Libya, are escalating, but no longer being discussed. And who should they be discussed with? Phone calls and emails to the U.S. State Department go unanswered. Nothing is regulated, nothing is stable and the trans-Atlantic relationship hardly exists anymore.”

(Hell, they can’t even rely on the US not to shut our government down, for no good reason, later this summer.)

How does Germany’s #1 newsmagazine and #1 online magazine see us?