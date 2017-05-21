'All hail the New World Orb-er': Internet loses its collective sh*t over pic of Trump with Saudi orb

On Sunday, a photo emerged of President Donald Trump with members of the Saudi royal family laying their hands on a glowing white orb. The sinister-looking scene was an update from Trump’s first presidential trip abroad, which some administration boosters hope will serve as a “reset” from the string of scandals, gaffes and disasters that have plagued the White House since Inauguration Day.

Twitter users marveled over the photo, joking that Alex Jones must be having the meltdown of his life seeing his favorite politician laying hands on a glowing object “in a totally non-Illuminati way.”