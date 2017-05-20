Norway's 'Doomsday' Seed Vault Flooded by Melting Permafrost

A seed vault in the Arctic that's supposed to preserve the world's food supply for hundreds of years was partially flooded in recent months, and one of the reasons it was built in the first place is believed to be the culprit.

The Global Seed Vault, located on Norway's Spitsbergen Island, took on water during the winter because of melting permafrost, according to the Guardian. As the Arctic continues to set record highs, the permafrost was pushed above the melting point, and water seeped into the vault which is built into a mountain,

It's known as the "Doomsday" vault because it contains seeds for every crop civilization would need to resume life in the event of a catastrophe. The vault keeps seed samples – and duplicate samples – preserved under certain conditions for such an occasion in case it ever happens.