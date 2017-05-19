Rachel Maddow has brought up money laundering in Trumpland, especially with Russians. Now it’s reported an ex-Russian spy held a spot deep within Trump’s real estate business. Elena Baronoff came from the Russian Govt as a spy and was selling Trump real estate to wealthy Russians to launder money. This story helps Donald Jr.’s comment about ‘Russian money pouring in’ make a lot more sense.
Female Ex-Russian Spy Worked For Trump Organization Laundering Russian Money
Seeded on Fri May 19, 2017 10:29 AM
