Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 796 Comments: 9224 Since: Dec 2013

Trump's Expected Pick For Top USDA Scientist Is Not A Scientist – Talking Points Memo

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Sat May 13, 2017 2:24 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The USDA’s research section studies everything from climate change to nutrition. Under the 2008 Farm Bill, its leader is supposed to serve as the agency’s “chief scientist” and be chosen “from among distinguished scientists with specialized or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics.”

But Sam Clovis — who, according to sources with knowledge of the appointment and members of the agriculture trade press, is President Trump’s pick to oversee the section — appears to have no such credentials.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor