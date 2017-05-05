States Are Quietly Pushing To Take Medicaid Away From The Unemployed | HuffPost

A growing number of states, in collaboration with the Trump administration, are pushing to deny Medicaid benefits to many people who don’t have jobs.

“The work requirements are important. They’re something that is restorative to people’s self-worth,” Tom Price, President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary, said in March. “We believe it’s important for folks to have a job, that they contribute not just to society but they contribute to their own ... well-being.”

HHS has let states know that it’s open to offering waivers that allow for work requirements and other changes to Medicaid rules. Maine recently became the sixth state to take a look at the idea, joining Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

But lots of evidence shows that, far from discouraging people from working, health benefits make work possible for many people.