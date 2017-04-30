How Donald Trump Became A Buffoon

The definition of “buffoon” from Merriam-Webster Dictionary:

1: a ludicrous figure: clown

2: a gross and usually ill-educated or stupid person acting like a ridiculous buffoon

The ultimate dividing line of our generation was the Vietnam War. We grew up inspired by the greatest generation. John F. Kennedy’s famous statement, “Ask not what your country can do for you... ask what you can do for your country,” rang loud in our ears. The war forced a decision upon our youth and their families. The choice was to serve, to oppose, or to evade wartime service

Many, originally myself included, saw our duty as answering the nation’s call to arms. Others, immediately seeing that war as an act of murky imperialism and stumbling politics, opposed the war. Many were afraid to take a stand. Interestingly, today those who are the loudest proponents of violence and war ― conservative leaders like Ted Nugent, Rush Limbaugh, and Donald J. Trump ― chose fear over service. For at the end of the day, those who went to or supported the war, and those who opposed the war, did so understanding service to the nation was important, a citizen’s duty. The timid, frightened people who evaded service or who, with deferments in their pockets, actively supported the Vietnam War saw no duty greater than to personal needs