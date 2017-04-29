Trump appoints woman who believes abortion causes breast cancer to top post at HHS

Here we go again. Pretty much all of Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments are troubling and problematic so it’s hard to know where exactly to start with this one. On Friday, he announced that he will be appointing Charmaine Yoest as the assistant secretary for public affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). She is the former president of the anti-abortion group, Americans United for Life:

In 2012, Yoest told the New York Times that she believes abortions can cause breast cancer. When the Times noted that data show that claim isn’t true, Yoest would not back down and said that scientists are “under the control of the abortion lobby.”