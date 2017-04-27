Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 789 Comments: 9123 Since: Dec 2013

Melania Trump wears edgy military-inspired suit |

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 12:48 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The designer's 'Feday' gabardine military jacket with python-print piping costs a whopping $2,995, while the matching skirt retails for $1,120

Meanwhile, the First Lady of Argentina stunned in a fire-engine red pencil dress featuring a peplum design at her hips. 

Juliana, 43, opted for a monochromatic look, wearing a red patent leather clutch and red suede and patent leather pumps by Aquazzura, which retail for $695.

Awkwardly, Aquazzura is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, as the high-end brand accused her of ripping off its designs for her eponymous fashion label. 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor