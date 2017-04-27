Ivanka Trump soliciting donations from foreign governments and corporations for mystery foundation

Like her husband, Jared, Ivanka Trump is wearing many hats in her role as a “special assistant” to the president. Although she has no defined role, she has been given her own chief of staff, who presumably will oversee a full staff attending to Ivanka Trump, something that is wholly unprecedented in American history. Her role pushes ethical boundaries relating to nepotism rules in the White House, but that may not be the only ethical boundary she’s testing. According to Mike Allen at Axios, she’s been busy collecting donations from foreign governments for a yet-to-be-announced fund to empower female entrepreneurs: