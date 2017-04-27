Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 789 Comments: 9123 Since: Dec 2013

Ivanka Trump soliciting donations from foreign governments and corporations for mystery foundation

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 11:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Like her husband, Jared, Ivanka Trump is wearing many hats in her role as a “special assistant” to the president. Although she has no defined role, she has been given her own chief of staff, who presumably will oversee a full staff attending to Ivanka Trump, something that is wholly unprecedented in American history. Her role pushes ethical boundaries relating to nepotism rules in the White House, but that may not be the only ethical boundary she’s testing. According to Mike Allen at Axios, she’s been busy collecting donations from foreign governments for a yet-to-be-announced fund to empower female entrepreneurs:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor