Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 787 Comments: 9090 Since: Dec 2013

South Korea mocks 'ignorant' Trump for being completely oblivious about their region's history

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 12:56 PM
Discuss:

South Korean English language newscast mocked President Donald Trump on Thursday for saying that Korea was once “part of China.”

The president made the remark in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Apr. 12. He said that China’s President Xi Jinping told him at Mar-a-Lago, “Korea actually used to be a part of China.”

On Thursday, Arirang News said, “U.S. Pres. Donald Trump is coming under fire in South Korea for some ignorant remarks he made about Korea’s being part of China, which in fact, it never was.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor