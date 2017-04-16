Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 786 Comments: 9068 Since: Dec 2013

Trump Has Already Spent $500,000 In Re-election Funds On His Own Businesses | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sun Apr 16, 2017 8:32 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump’s re-election fundraising is going gangbusters, and so is the income his own businesses are reaping from those contributions. The president’s 2020 campaign has already spent close to $500,000 on Trump’s  businesses, from golf resorts to Trump Tower rent, according to new campaign finance filings.

The pattern of spending is similar to that in Trump’s 2016 campaign, when a significant chunk of contributions went to his own companies. In the single month of May last year, Trump’s campaign spent more than $1 million on catering, rent and utilities at more than a half-dozen Trump-owned companies and properties. The campaign paid $350,000 alone to Trump’s TAG Air for the use of private jets and helicopters.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor