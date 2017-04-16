Trump Just Appointed a Chemical Industry Honcho to Protect Us From Chemicals | Mother Jones

, the Trump administration has named the ACC's senior director of regulatory science policy, Nancy Beck, as the deputy assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency office that regulates the chemical industry. It's known as the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, and it exists to "protect you, your family, and the environment from potential risks from pesticides and toxic chemicals."

after her stint working directly for the chemical industry, Beck will have a direct role in shaping chemical policy at the EPA.