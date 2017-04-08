Donald Trump is trolling Donald Trump on Twitter

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump
President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day!
The Russians are playing a very smart game. In the meantime they are buying lots of time for Syria and making U.S. look foolish. Dangerous!
Just shows that you can have all the cards and lose if you don’t know what you’re doing.
1:48 PM - 3 Jan 2013
Why is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?
President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars----Unbelievable!
Why did @BarackObama and his family travel separately to Martha's Vineyard? They love to extravagantly spend on the taxpayers' dime.