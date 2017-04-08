Donald Trump is trolling Donald Trump on Twitter

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day!

6:21 AM - 7 Sep 2013

The Russians are playing a very smart game. In the meantime they are buying lots of time for Syria and making U.S. look foolish. Dangerous!

4:09 PM - 10 Sep 2013

Just shows that you can have all the cards and lose if you don’t know what you’re doing.

1:48 PM - 3 Jan 2013

Why is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars----Unbelievable!

11:56 AM - 5 Jan 2012

Why did @BarackObama and his family travel separately to Martha's Vineyard? They love to extravagantly spend on the taxpayers' dime.

7:07 AM - 26 Aug 2011