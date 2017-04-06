Twitter Sues Trump Administration Over Alleged Attempt To Unmask Owner Of Anti-Trump Account | The Huffington Post

Twitter filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Thursday over allegations that government officials had tried to force the social media company to reveal the identity behind an anonymous account critical of Trump and his immigration policies.

The lawsuit alleges that U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a summons to Twitter in March, demanding that it turn over records that would unmask the identity of the user or users behind the @ALT_uscis, or “ALT Immigration,” account ― an anonymous account that is purportedly run by federal immigration authorities. The account is one of more than a dozen “rogue” federal agency accounts that appeared in the wake of Donald Trump’s January inauguration and posts criticisms of the president’s positions on science, climate change and other issue