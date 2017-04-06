Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 782 Comments: 9007 Since: Dec 2013

Syrian Father Lays His Twin Babies To Rest After Chemical Weapons Attack | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 3:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“Say goodbye, my loves,” whispered Abdel Hameed Alyousef, clinging the corpses of his infant children, Ahmed and Aya, tightly to his chest for the last time. “Say goodbye.”

So consumed by grief that he appeared barely able to stand, the heartbroken father then buried his 9-month-old twins with his own hands ― along with his deceased siblings and wife, Dalal, at a mass grave site in Syria.

“Dalal, take care of my children,” he sobbed over her tombstone. “I couldn’t save anyone. They’re all dead now.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor