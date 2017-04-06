Syrian Father Lays His Twin Babies To Rest After Chemical Weapons Attack | The Huffington Post

“Say goodbye, my loves,” whispered Abdel Hameed Alyousef, clinging the corpses of his infant children, Ahmed and Aya, tightly to his chest for the last time. “Say goodbye.”

So consumed by grief that he appeared barely able to stand, the heartbroken father then buried his 9-month-old twins with his own hands ― along with his deceased siblings and wife, Dalal, at a mass grave site in Syria.