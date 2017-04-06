Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 782 Comments: 9007 Since: Dec 2013

Read the vengeful note Trump sent the CNN chief after they released the p*ssy grabbing tape

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 11:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

after the second presidential debate in October, when several CNN panelists criticized Trump for dismissing his comments about grabbing women by the genitals as “locker-room talk,” Zucker received an email from Trump, via his campaign spokeswoman, Hope Hicks: “Jeff — Too bad you (CNN) couldn’t be honest with how well I did in the debate. The dumbest thing I ever did was get you the job at CNN — you are the most disloyal person. Just remember, I always seem to find a way to get even. Best wishes, Donald J. Trump.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor