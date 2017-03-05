Donald Trump wiretapped? FBI did gain Russia-related Trump Tower FISA warrant in October - Palmer Report

With his Russia scandal closing in on him, Donald Trump suddenly claimed today — out of nowhere and without offering any evidence – that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower just before the election. This claim is false, as the President has no such power. However, we believe we know what Trump is (inaccurately) referring to: the FBI was indeed granted a Russia-related FISA warrant which involved Donald Trump and Trump Tower in October.

Back on November 7th, the night before the election, a political news outlet named Heat Street reported that a judge had granted the FBI a FISA warrant in October to investigate the Russian ties of Donald Trump and his associates. The story specifically mentioned that the intelligence community believed the infamous Trump Tower “Russian email server” (first reported by Slate on October 31st) had a nefarious purpose.