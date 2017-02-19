In One Month, Trump Has Spent More On Travel Than Obama Did In A Year | Crooks and Liars

Travel expenses for Trump and his sons total $11.3 million in one month, almost as much as Obama spent in a year

The bulk of the money has gone to Trump's travel to Mar-a-Lago, his exclusive resort in Palm Beach which he has referred to as the "Winter White House" and most recently the "Southern White House

Not only are millions of dollars going to operate Air Force One and provide security for Trump himself, but his two sons also racked up expenses for which the American tax payer is on the hook. For example, the hotel bill for Secret Service agents guarding Eric Trump on a visit to Uruguay was nearly $90,000. The reason for the trip: to promote a Trump-branded condo tower.