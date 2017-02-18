Trump Vineyard Requests Visas For Still More Foreign Workers | The Huffington Post

While President Donald Trump rails against immigrants and foreign workers taking away American jobs, the Trump Vineyard Estates has filed yet another request for visas for foreign farm workers at its Virginia winery.

The application filed last week asks for H-2 worker visa for 23 laborers at $11.27 an hour from April through October this year.

In December, Trump Vineyard Estates also filed an application with the Department of Labor seeking six visas that would allow the company to hire foreign workers for seasonal jobs. That paperwork was submitted just days after Trump urged an Indiana company not to ship American jobs to Mexico.