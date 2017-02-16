Trump claim of being 'first in his class' at Wharton was another lie: report

Throughout his campaign and nascent presidency, Donald Trump has maintained that he is “a very smart guy” who graduated from Pennsylvania University’s Wharton School of Business at the top of his class.

However, according to a Thursday report from The Daily Pennsylvanian, academic records and the recollections of his classmates don’t line up with Trump’s claims — including a 1984 boast to the New York Times that he graduated “first in his class.”

“Penn records and Trump’s classmates dispute this claim,” wrote the Pennsylvanian’s Alex Rabin and Rebecca Tan. “In 1968, The Daily Pennsylvanian published a list of the 56 students who were on the Wharton Dean’s List that year — Trump’s name is not among them