Trump's sons will be guests of honor at Dubai branded golf course opening

President Donald Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are expected to visit Dubai this week to open a Trump-branded golf complex.
Trump’s sons will be the guests of honor for the opening of the Trump International Golf Club Dubai on Feb. 18, according to an invitation sent to guests by Dubai-listed developer DAMAC Properties.
DAMAC and real-estate mogul Trump announced in 2013 it would build the complex in its $6-billion, 28-million-square-foot ‘Akoya by DAMAC’ development. DAMAC pays a licensing fee to the Trump Organization to use the Trump brand.
