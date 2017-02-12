Evangelicals break with Trump, condemn Muslim ban - Shareblue

The response to Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from entrance into the United States has been met with protests and resounding outrage from coast to coast. And some of the loudest voices in opposition to the ban have come from evangelical Christian leaders, where a first-hand understanding of the refugee crisis is joining moral indignation to give rise to powerful dissent.

In an open letter to Trump and Mike Pence, numerous leaders of the Christian church called on Trump and his leadership team to reconsider the ban, grounding their concerns solidly in Scripture and Christian principles: