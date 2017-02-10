The 15 Warning Signs of Impending Tyranny

Robert Reich — the former Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton — just issued a must-read list of red flags warning us of 4 years of tyranny.

Reich’s warning signs echo the actions of past tyrants, like Benito Mussolini in Italy, Adolf Hitler in Germany, Augosto Pinochet in Chile, and Francisco Franco in Spain. In listing each example of tyrannical actions, Reich cited an action taken by President-elect Donald Trump both during his campaign and after his election. Reich’s list is meant to serve as an ominous warning for Americans to stay vigilant in the face of a terrifying and unpredictable government over the next four years.

1. EXAGGERATE THEIR MANDATE TO GOVERN

Even though Donald Trump lost the popular vote by almost 3 million ballots, Reich pointed to Trump’s ludicrous statement that he would have won the popular vote had “millions” of supposedly illegal voters not cast ballots.