Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 759 Comments: 8790 Since: Dec 2013

Ivanka Trump quietly settles into White House life - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 3:49 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The first daughter has kept a relatively low profile, eschewing press interviews and making few public appearances.
She's been spotted by pool reporters in the West Wing, where her husband, Jared Kushner, serves as senior adviser to President Donald Trump. Last week, she accompanied her father on a trip to Delaware to pay respects to the family of a fallen service member, the solemn occasion highlighting their close relationship. She brought Mandarin-speaking daughter Arabella, 5, to the Chinese Embassy for a Lunar New Year party celebrating the "Year of the Rooster."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor