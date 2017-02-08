Ivanka Trump quietly settles into White House life - CNNPolitics.com

The first daughter has kept a relatively low profile, eschewing press interviews and making few public appearances.

She's been spotted by pool reporters in the West Wing, where her husband, Jared Kushner, serves as senior adviser to President Donald Trump. Last week, she accompanied her father on a trip to Delaware to pay respects to the family of a fallen service member, the solemn occasion highlighting their close relationship. She brought Mandarin-speaking daughter Arabella, 5, to the Chinese Embassy for a Lunar New Year party celebrating the "Year of the Rooster."