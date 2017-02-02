The grandparents and uncle of four-month-old Fatemah Taghizadeh have been eagerly awaiting her arrival, planning for open heart surgery at Oregon Health & Science University. Her uncle and grandparents live in Portland for 13 years and arranged for Fatemah and her parents to travel to Oregon for the life-saving heart surgery. After leaving Iran, they were stopped in Dubai for their connecting flight to the states and were told to turn back:
Trump's orders turn away a family headed to the U.S. for open heart surgery on 4-month-old baby
