Trump's orders turn away a family headed to the U.S. for open heart surgery on 4-month-old baby

The grandparents and uncle of four-month-old Fatemah Taghizadeh have been eagerly awaiting her arrival, planning for open heart surgery at Oregon Health & Science University. Her uncle and grandparents live in Portland for 13 years and arranged for Fatemah and her parents to travel to Oregon for the life-saving heart surgery. After leaving Iran, they were stopped in Dubai for their connecting flight to the states and were told to turn back: