Trump removes DNI and Chairman of Joint Chiefs from National Security Council; adds Bannon, Priebus

In the latest move designed to make sure he only gets advice from his political sycophants, while avoiding all interaction with anyone who might be nonpartisan, Hair Twittler today removed the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from the Principals Committee of the National Security Council. Added as a regular member was the Assistant to the President and Chief Strategist, who is, of course neo-Nazi and avowed Leninist Steve Bannon (pictured above blogging from his mother’s basement). Also added as a regular member: Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The chairman of course is wild-eyed conspiracy theorist Mike Flynn.