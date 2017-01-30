Newsvine

Trump says evangelicals will love his Supreme Court pick:

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
President Donald Trump said on Friday that evangelical Christians would love his choice to fill an open seat on the Supreme Court, adding that he is pretty certain who it will be but "not 100 percent."

"I think the person I pick will be big, big," Trump said, according to a partial transcript of a Christian Broadcasting Network interview set to air in full on Sunday. "I think evangelicals, Christians will love my pick."

