Trump Hotels chain sees significant US expansion

Amid calls for US President Donald Trump to divest from his real estate empire, his namesake luxury hotel chain said Wednesday it plans to expand primarily in the US market while he is president.

"We see significant growth opportunity in the United States for both our hotel brands," a Trump Hotels spokesperson told AFP in an email, referring also to the newly announced Scion brand of more moderately priced hotels.

That statement came after comments from the chain's chief executive at a hotel conference Tuesday saying he plans to move into many major US cities.

"There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the US, and we're in five," Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit in Los Angeles, Bloomberg reported.