The freshly-inaugurated Trump administration has halted a cut to the FHA mortgage insurance premium that Obama's team announced during his final days in office.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development said Friday that the reduction to the annual mortgage insurance premiums borrowers pay when taking out government-backed home loans has been "suspended indefinitely."
Trump administration suspends FHA mortgage premium rate cut - Jan. 20, 2017
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:14 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment