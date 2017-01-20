Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 750 Comments: 8734 Since: Dec 2013

Trump administration suspends FHA mortgage premium rate cut - Jan. 20, 2017

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:14 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The freshly-inaugurated Trump administration has halted a cut to the FHA mortgage insurance premium that Obama's team announced during his final days in office.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development said Friday that the reduction to the annual mortgage insurance premiums borrowers pay when taking out government-backed home loans has been "suspended indefinitely."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor