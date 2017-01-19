Internet rips Trump 'headliner' Jon Voight: 'Sh*t, I thought he was dead'

Actor Jon Voight started off the concert at the Lincoln Memorial with a speech Thursday and the internet was not happy about it.

In his short remarks, Voight proclaimed that the election was a “grueling year” in which Donald Trump was plagued by “a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if god could reverse all the negative lies” against him.

He also noted that President Abraham Lincoln was smiling down upon them. Lincoln’s memorial was standing motionless behind him with an expression it has held since 1922.