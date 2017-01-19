Trump says his Cabinet has "highest IQ of any Cabinet"

President-elect Donald Trump offered resounding praise for his Cabinet nominees Thursday, boasting that the team has “the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled.”
Speaking at a luncheon at the Trump International Hotel shortly after arriving in Washington, D.C., Trump lauded several of his appointees by name, including Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions and United Nations Ambassador-designate Nikki Haley.
"One thing we've learned we have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled,
Thu Jan 19, 2017
