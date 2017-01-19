Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 31 Seeds: 749 Comments: 8724 Since: Dec 2013

Trump says his Cabinet has "highest IQ of any Cabinet"

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President-elect Donald Trump offered resounding praise for his Cabinet nominees Thursday, boasting that the team has “the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled.”

 

Speaking at a luncheon at the Trump International Hotel shortly after arriving in Washington, D.C., Trump lauded several of his appointees by name, including Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions and United Nations Ambassador-designate Nikki Haley.

"One thing we've learned we have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled,

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor