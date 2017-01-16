Trump had a heyday on Twitter Sunday night, whining about SNL and trashing American hero, Civil Rights leader and Democratic Congressman John Lewis on the eve of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King’s birthday.
The entity called Anonymous, specifically @YourAnonCentral has become more ‘vocal’ when it comes to the president-elect. Here is a series of Sunday’s takedown responses from Anonymous to Trump. Enjoy
Anonymous hackers to Trump: This isn't the 80's, info doesn't vanish—your daddy can't protect you
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:39 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment