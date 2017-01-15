Small hands big missiles: Trump's dangerous adolescence

When people, notably women, say "men are boys with more expensive toys", they mean cars, boats or golf clubs. Not a university, a foundation or a beauty pageant; and certainly, not drones, cruise missiles and Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles.

But now we've got a man who demonstrated once and again that he's got the "temperament, language skills and emotional age" of a teenager holding the most powerful office in the land and with direct access to the nuclear codes.

Starting with the most typical behaviour: staying up late, watching videos, and using different forms of communication gadgets to send awful, ridiculous and awfully ridiculous messages. I mean seriously, who does that at 70? Who but an adolescent snaps at trashy rumours and insinuations at 4am?

According to the specialists, part of being a teenager is being thin-skinned; even the smallest things set them off. In that way, any random satire, criticism or inquiry seem to set off Trump like a powder keg.