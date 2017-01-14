Trump met with climate skeptic who compared the 'demonization of carbon dioxide' to 'Jews under Hitler'

President-elect Donald Trump met on Friday with a climate-denying scientist who has compared efforts to stop global warming to the Holocaust,

William Happer, who is a professor of physics at Princeton, has repeatedly made statements over the years that question the dangers posed by global warming.

During a 2014 appearance on CNBC, Happer suggested that “the demonization of carbon dioxide is just like the demonization of the poor Jews under Hitler.” He told Andrew Ross Sorkin, “Carbon dioxide is actually a benefit to the world, and so were the Jews.”