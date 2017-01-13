Rudy Giuliani's 'cyber' creds include LifeLock 'spokesmodel'—FTC fined company $100M for scamming

Giuliani, who heads a cybersecurity consulting firm Giuliani Partners, will serve as an adviser on finding solutions to cyber-incursions in the private sector and to advise the government on possible responses.

Famously loyal, Giuliani chose as his partners longtime associates, including a former police commissioner (Bernard Keirk) later convicted of corruption, a former FBI executive (DiAmuo) who admitted taking artifacts from Ground Zero and a former Roman Catholic priest (Monseignor Alan Placa) accused of covering up sexual abuse in the church.”

The story is an adventure and worth reading. But there is another story about Giuliani and his “cybersecurity” credentials. He used to be the spokesmodel for LifeLock, the shady cybersecurity company, which was fined $100,000,000 by the Federal Trade Commission/FTC — for fraud.