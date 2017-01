I hope I'm not the only one, but I can't believe the attacks I've come under from people I've known for along time........not close friends......because I supported Hillary.

All from Fox and InfoWars (for heavens sake) advocates. The latter was a paratrooper during the Viet Nam war with a college degree, and every conspiracy theory around he buys into. Hillary running the pedophile ring out of the basement of a pizza parlor...YEP