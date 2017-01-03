Dubai Billionaire Hussein Sajwani Ready to Do More Deals With Trumps - NBC News

Newsvine

Dubai Billionaire Hussein Sajwani Ready to Do More Deals With Trumps

In the desert kingdom of Dubai, billionaire developer Hussein Sajwani is hoping to enhance his business relationship with Donald Trump's real estate firm, the Trump Organization.

The two real estate titans have already collaborated on the Trump International Golf Club, where luxury villas have racked up almost $2 billion in sales.

Amid concerns about potential conflicts of interest, Trump has promised he won't be making any new business deals while in office.

But Sajwani said his ties to the Trumps extend beyond the president-elect — to daughter Ivanka and sons Eric and Donald Jr.

My wife and Ivanka are very good friends," he added. "They send emails. She's been here to my house. We've been in New York having lunch and dinners with them regularly. And, you know, you enjoy working with somebody — it's not only cold business relation."

