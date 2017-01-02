Kellyanne Conway dispatched to scare up money after Trump 'struggled' to pay for transition team

Donald Trump had a hard time fundraising while running for president, but he’s also having a rough time raising money for the transition team.

According to a WVFO report, Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at a $5,000-per-person fundraiser in Buffalo, New York this week to raise money. Presidential transitions are partially funded by taxpayer dollars, but mostly funds come in from major donors seeking face time with the incoming president and to rub elbows with celebrities at the inauguration. That’s proving difficult for Trump, however.

“Mr. Trump held a fundraiser down in New York City a few weeks back and did raise some money, but they have, I would use the word, ‘struggled’ to raise the private funds needed to pay these individuals who are working on behalf of the taxpayers but not being paid by the government,”