Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump - CNNPolitics.com

Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.

Jan Chamberlin, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, is quitting the group and saying that she could never sing for Trump.
She sent a resignation letter to the choir president this week.
I've tried to tell myself that it will be all right and that I can continue in good conscience before God and man," Chamberlin wrote in a Facebook post. "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him."

"Looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man," she wrote.
"Tyranny is now on our doorstep; it has been sneaking its way into our lives through stealth. Now it will burst into our homes through storm

