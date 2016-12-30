Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump - CNNPolitics.com

Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.

Jan Chamberlin, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, is quitting the group and saying that she could never sing for Trump.

She sent a resignation letter to the choir president this week.

"I've tried to tell myself that it will be all right and that I can continue in good conscience before God and man," Chamberlin wrote in a Facebook post.

"Looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man," she wrote.

"Tyranny is now on our doorstep; it has been sneaking its way into our lives through stealth. Now it will burst into our homes through storm