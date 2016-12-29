With less than one month left until his final day in office, stories of appreciation for President Obama are beginning to flood social/traditional media — and rightfully so. One North Carolina Christian pastor published his token of thanks to President Obama months ahead of the crowd
• I’ve watched the way you’ve absorbed a billion body blows from your critics; brutal words that run far deeper than policy or platform, words composed within poisoned hearts long before you served a single day in office.
• I’ve watched you bombarded with a daily molotov cocktail of white privilege and hidden or overt racism disguised as objective opposition.
• I’ve watched your wife and children attacked with a ferocity and malevolence that defy any sense of decency and that have no precedence.
• I’ve watched your birthplace called into question, your personal faith ridiculed, your very humanity discounted.
• I’ve watched you endure the incessant, bitter venom of those for whom the color of your skin was always going to be a problem.
• And through all of it, I’ve watched you be the better man.
Emerging Christian pastor to President Obama: For 8 years, I've watched you be the better man
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:26 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment