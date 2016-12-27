North Carolina Christian pastor writes piercing open letter to Hillary Clinton

John Pavlovitz is a unique veteran pastor in Raleigh, North Carolina who has been very vocal about t the 2016 election, the misogyny of men like the president-elect, and more recently his admiration for Hillary Clinton. In his most recent open letter to Clinton, he starts off giving thanks to her for the work she’s done for the past five decades, what she accomplished this year, her dignity in the face of undignified behavior, her seriousness at the prospect of leading our country, and her campaign of diversity, equality and shared strength which she ran with grace and reminded us of America’s true greatness. He adds Hillary did everything she was supposed to do — everything she was asked