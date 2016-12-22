Trump wants appointments to 'look the part':

President-elect Donald Trump is taking appearances into consideration as he crafts his administration, according to a new report.

Trump’s aides have accepted he may rule out candidates who do not satisfy his image of what represents particular roles, The Washington Postreported Wednesday.

“That’s the language he speaks,” said a source familiar with the Trump transition team’s internal deliberations. "He’s very aesthetic. You can come with somebody who is very much qualified for the job, but if they don’t look the part, they’re not going anywhere.”

Trump was drawn to two of his secretary of State options, it said, due to their commanding physical appearance.

The president-elect settled on ExxonMobil Corp. CEO Rex Tillerson over 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney despite admiring both men’s “central casting” quality, sources told the Post.

Trump reportedly ruled out John Bolton for secretary of State in part due to the former United Nations ambassador's distinctive white mustache.

“Donald was not going to like that mustache,” an anonymous Trump associate told the paper. "I can’t think of anyone that’s really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes.”