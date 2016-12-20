The US Navy busted Trump's interior secretary pick for fraud: report

“three former unit leaders and a military consultant” say that Rep. Ryan Zinke — whom President-elect Trump picked to be his Secretary of the Interior — regularly engaged in a “pattern of travel fraud” during his time as a member of Navy SEAL Team 6.

The publication’s sources say that Zinke would regularly travel to his home state of Montana to work on his house — and would then send the Navy a bill for his travel expenses by claiming he was performing official duties while away.