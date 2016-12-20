Newsvine

Rescue dogs62-8851485

 

About Southern California - animal lover Articles: 30 Seeds: 729 Comments: 8591 Since: Dec 2013

Melania a model for Trump media crackdown?

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Rescue dogs62-8851485 View Original Article: msnbc.com
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 12:43 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Rachel Maddow reports on Melania Trump's defamation lawsuit against a conspiracy theorist writer, helmed by the lawyer who represented Hulk Hogan against Gawker, in the broader context of Donald Trump war on the media

VIDEO

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor