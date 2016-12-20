Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich sees no reason for ethics laws to keep President-elect Donald Trump from appointing certain people to his administration.
Gingrich suggested on Monday during an interview with NPR’s “The Diane Rehm Show” that Trump could sidestep anti-nepotism laws that would bar him from giving advisory roles to his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
“In the case of the president, he has a broad ability to organize the White House the way he wants to,” Gingrich said.
